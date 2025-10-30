Man Accused of Cousin’s Murder Arrested in Rutherford County

The investigation into the October 18 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ja’Quan Nolan in the parking lot of Forest Park Apartments on Highway 70 South in Bellevue shows that Nolan’s own cousin shot him in the back of the head while attempting to fire into one of the apartments.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging the cousin, Marquez Reed, 19, with criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment and use of a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony. Reed is currently jailed in Rutherford County on two counts of auto burglary stemming from an October 24 arrest. He will be booked in Nashville in the near future. Also being charged in this case are Malichi Cummins, 21, and a 16-year-old. Cummins and the teen are each facing attempted murder and felony reckless endangerment charges for firing at the apartment in which an adult man, adult woman, and four small children resided.

The investigation to this point shows that Nolan, Reed, Cummins and the 16-year-old were together when Nolan became engaged in an argument with the adult male apartment resident who was standing on the balcony. Gunfire then erupted, with Reed, Cummins and the 16-year-old shooting multiple rounds. Through video evidence and witness accounts, Reed was identified as the shooter who fatally wounded Nolan. Cummins is seen removing a gun from Nolan as the three ran away.

The adult male who was on the balcony received a graze wound to his chest and was treated/released from a local hospital.

Cummins was also taken into custody in Rutherford County on October 24 on a theft charge. He will be booked into the Metro jail in the near future.

The 16-year-old was arrested in Montgomery County Tuesday and has been booked into Nashville juvenile detention.

Marquez Reed was arrested in Nashville last September on nine charges including possession of burglary tools, auto theft, misdemeanor drug possession, two counts of felony evading arrest, misdemeanor evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, unlawful gun possession, and driving without a license. He pleaded guilty to auto theft on May 8 of this year and received a two-year probated sentence. The remaining eight charges were dismissed.

