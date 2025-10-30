10/29/25: Overcast Evening at 47.7°F with Moderate Rain Earlier Today

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 47.7°F and a light breeze at 5.3 mph. No precipitation is currently being reported.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 54.9°F with moderate rain totaling 0.55 inches as the day progressed. The wind peaked at 12.1 mph. Despite the 100% chance of precipitation during the day, the evening is transitioning towards clearer conditions.
Tonight, the forecast predicts a drop in temperature to a low of 46.8°F with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 6.7 mph. There’s a lesser chance of rain at 46%, aligning with the mainly clear skies anticipated for the remainder of the night.
Residents can expect these clearer conditions to continue into the early hours, setting a serene night ahead in Rutherford County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|55°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|50°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|56°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|63°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|58°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|61°F
|44°F
|Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours
