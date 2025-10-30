10/29/25: Overcast Evening at 47.7°F with Moderate Rain Earlier Today

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 47.7°F and a light breeze at 5.3 mph. No precipitation is currently being reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 54.9°F with moderate rain totaling 0.55 inches as the day progressed. The wind peaked at 12.1 mph. Despite the 100% chance of precipitation during the day, the evening is transitioning towards clearer conditions.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a drop in temperature to a low of 46.8°F with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 6.7 mph. There’s a lesser chance of rain at 46%, aligning with the mainly clear skies anticipated for the remainder of the night.

Residents can expect these clearer conditions to continue into the early hours, setting a serene night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 47°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 2.1 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.55 in Now 48°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 5:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 55°F 47°F Rain: moderate Thursday 50°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 56°F 41°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 63°F 45°F Drizzle: dense Monday 58°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 61°F 44°F Rain: moderate

