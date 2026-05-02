5/1/26: Overcast Conditions with a Low of 54 and a Daytime High of 69; Winds Up to 12.7 mph, Precipitation Totaling 0 I…

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 55.8°F with winds from the west at 11 mph. There has been no precipitation reported. The sky remains overcast.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 43°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 12.7 mph, and there was a minimal chance of precipitation, which did not materialize.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 53.6°F with winds continuing up to 12.7 mph. The overcast conditions will persist with no chances of precipitation.

No official weather alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 43°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 5:52am Sunset 7:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 65°F 46°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 40°F Clear sky Monday 73°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 55°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 66°F 45°F Rain showers: slight

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