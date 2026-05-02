5/1/26: Overcast Conditions with a Low of 54 and a Daytime High of 69; Winds Up to 12.7 mph, Precipitation Totaling 0 I…

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 55.8°F with winds from the west at 11 mph. There has been no precipitation reported. The sky remains overcast.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 43°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 12.7 mph, and there was a minimal chance of precipitation, which did not materialize.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 53.6°F with winds continuing up to 12.7 mph. The overcast conditions will persist with no chances of precipitation.
No official weather alerts are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
69°F
Low
43°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:32pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|69°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|73°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|45°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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