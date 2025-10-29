10/29/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Nearing 51°F, Moderate Rain Eased Off

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 50.9°F, and the wind blowing at a gentle 3.1 mph. No precipitation is being reported at the moment.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 54.9°F and a low of 49.6°F. Conditions were moderately rainy, accounting for a total precipitation of 0.55 inches. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph. Weather forecasts had indicated a 100% chance of precipitation for the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain around the low of 49.6°F with overcast skies continuing. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 8.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 41%.
Residents and visitors in the area should continue to monitor updates, especially if planning any outdoor activities tonight or early tomorrow, given the changing conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|55°F
|50°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|50°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|60°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|61°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|59°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|57°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|64°F
|45°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
