10/29/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Nearing 51°F, Moderate Rain Eased Off

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 50.9°F, and the wind blowing at a gentle 3.1 mph. No precipitation is being reported at the moment.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 54.9°F and a low of 49.6°F. Conditions were moderately rainy, accounting for a total precipitation of 0.55 inches. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph. Weather forecasts had indicated a 100% chance of precipitation for the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain around the low of 49.6°F with overcast skies continuing. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 8.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 41%.

Residents and visitors in the area should continue to monitor updates, especially if planning any outdoor activities tonight or early tomorrow, given the changing conditions.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 50°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 2.2 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.55 in Now 51°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 5:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 55°F 50°F Rain: moderate Thursday 50°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 60°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 61°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 59°F 47°F Drizzle: light Monday 57°F 49°F Rain: slight Tuesday 64°F 45°F Mainly clear

