OBITUARY: Sandy Yvonne Pogue

Sandy Yvonne Pogue passed away on October 9, 2025. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming and lived in Murfreesboro for many years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, drawing and coloring in her free time. She was giving everyone popcorn kisses that we will all miss ever so much! Sandy attended American International College for medical billing and coding and Brooks College in California for fashion design.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Carter Pogue; sister, Judy Lynn Pogue; and granddaughter, Autumn Houston.

She is survived by her children, Andre Dean of Tyler, TX, Brittany (Jeffrey) Brown of Murfreesboro, TN and Courtney Flickner of Murfreesboro, TN; siblings, Ken (Andrea) Pogue and Cedric (Susan) Pogue; and three grandchildren, Jayden Houston, Aaliyah Houston, Joey Houston.

A memorial service for Sandy will be 2:00 PM, December 6, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

John 16:22 “Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you.”

