Your Local United Way Announces New President and CEO, Kristen Swann

Your local United Way is pleased to announce the appointment of its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kristen Swann, effective April 1, 2024. Your local United Way serves Rutherford, Cannon, Bedford, and Lincoln Counties.

Swann has worked at your local United Way for nine years, in various fields such as marketing, events, and community impact. She has most recently served as Vice President of Collective Impact and Strategic Initiatives for three years, where she oversaw the implementation of the Bold Goals 2030 initiative focusing on the four strategic impact areas needed in our local community: financial stability, early childhood education, health, and substance abuse.

“Kristen’s expertise and vision for the future of our community is integral to the direction and growth of our local United Way,” said Don Clayton, Chair of the United Way Board of Directors. “She is a true difference maker in our community and we are thrilled to have her as our new President and CEO.”

Kristen Swann shares, “I am honored to serve as the next President and CEO of our local United Way. Our staff, board, and volunteers work diligently in partnership with so many organizations that share the same goal of making our community a place where all can thrive. I am grateful to contribute in a small way to that effort and will work whole-heartedly to ensure we continue to collectively respond to the biggest challenges that face us.”

Swann resides in Murfreesboro with her husband, Travis, and daughter, Charlie. In her free time, she loves trying new restaurants, spending time outdoors, and enjoying time with family.

To learn more about your local United Way, serving Rutherford, Cannon, Bedford, and Lincoln counties, visit yourlocaluw.org.