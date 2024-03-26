Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 26, 2024

These are the health scores for March 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Happy's Sports Lounge
|302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|Camino Real #4
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 97
|The Alley and Catering
|223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|X-Golf Murfreesboro
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|Penn Station
|440 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Ste 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|Camino Real
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 99
|Zaxbys
|1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 98
|Camino Real Bar #4
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|Camino Real Bar
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 98
|Sleep Inn
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 84
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|The Alley Yard Bar Mobile Food Establishment
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|Taqueria mi Oacaca Mobile
|729 Wildwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|Sir Pizza A4
|110-A Barfield Crescent Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 96
|Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc
|467 Hankock St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 98
|No 1. Chinese Restaurant
|1144 - F Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 99
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|The Jug Bar and Grill
|534 SE Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 22, 2024 | 100
|So-Cali Taco Shop
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 95
|Macca Villa at Riverside
|1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 100
|Dapper Owl Coffee and Pastry Pub
|2412 East Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 22, 2024 | 100
|Sabor Latino Restaurante
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 86
|Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 99
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 100
|Insta'Grab Mobile Cart
|64 Judge Walter B Harris Dr Jackson, TN 38305
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 98
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 22, 2024 | 97
|Good Shepherd's Home
|203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 100
|Jelena Aesthetics
|760 N Thompson Lane, Suite 32 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 100
|Rodeway Inn
|610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 97
|Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition
|2240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|The Fish House Bar
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|Tandoor Indian Restaurant
|529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 96
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|Daylight Donuts
|2898 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER OF MURFREESBORO
|947 PARK AVE Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | Approval
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 98
|Smyrna Sports Pub Bar
|555 S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|Motel Murfreesboro
|1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 70
|Against the Grain Body Piercing
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|Alpha & Omega Early Learning Center Child Care
|805 N. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|Sub Station II
|384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 99
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|Golden Grill
|2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 98
|Smyrna Sports Pub
|555 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|The Fish House
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 94
|St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1
|325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|McAlister's Deli
|2357 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 98
|Blue Diamond Catering
|414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio
|760 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 96
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 98
|Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena Mobile
|5428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 79
|Be A Sport Child Care Food
|4901 Cloverhill Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|Cook Out Smyrna
|491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 88
|Clouds of Joy Food Svc
|561 Old Nashville Highway La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|WoodSprings Suites
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 81
|Curry House
|669 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 80
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 93
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 95
|Hardee's #1501840
|508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 95
|Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel
|1954 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 96
|Cajun Steamer Bar
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|Blue Coast Burrito
|635 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 98
|Crispy Chicken Gyro Mobile
|6858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|Taco Station
|1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 80
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 99
|Cajun Steamer
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|Fu Sing Chinese Restaurant
|2705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 98
|Tots' Spot Academy Child Care
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | Approval
|Super 8 Motel Continental Breakfast
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 99
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
|2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 98
|Presley Tattoos
|1848 Old Fort Pkwy Ste 103 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|LIttle Caesars
|211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 96
|Love4Boba Cafe
|6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|Super 8 Motel
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.