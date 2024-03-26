Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 26, 2024

These are the health scores for March 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Happy's Sports Lounge
302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
Camino Real #4
408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 97
View
The Alley and Catering
223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
X-Golf Murfreesboro
1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
Penn Station
440 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Ste 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
Camino Real
3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 99
View
Zaxbys
1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 98
View
Camino Real Bar #4
408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
Camino Real Bar
3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 98
View
Sleep Inn
193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 84
View
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit
223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
The Alley Yard Bar Mobile Food Establishment
223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
Taqueria mi Oacaca Mobile
729 Wildwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
Sir Pizza A4
110-A Barfield Crescent Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 96
View
Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc
467 Hankock St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 98
View
No 1. Chinese Restaurant
1144 - F Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 99
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 100
View
The Jug Bar and Grill
534 SE Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 22, 2024 | 100
View
So-Cali Taco Shop
2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 95
View
Macca Villa at Riverside
1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 100
View
The Jug Bar and Grill
534 SE Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 22, 2024 | 100
View
Dapper Owl Coffee and Pastry Pub
2412 East Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 22, 2024 | 100
View
Sabor Latino Restaurante
291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 86
View
Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit
8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 99
View
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 100
View
So-Cali Taco Shop
2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 95
View
Insta'Grab Mobile Cart
64 Judge Walter B Harris Dr Jackson, TN 38305
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 98
View
Two Brothers Pizzeria
291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 22, 2024 | 97
View
Good Shepherd's Home
203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 100
View
Jelena Aesthetics
760 N Thompson Lane, Suite 32 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 100
View
Rodeway Inn
610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 97
View
Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition
2240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
The Fish House Bar
1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
Tandoor Indian Restaurant
529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 96
View
Buffalo Wild Wings
2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
Daylight Donuts
2898 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER OF MURFREESBORO
947 PARK AVE Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | Approval
View
Nothing Bundt Cakes
1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 98
View
Smyrna Sports Pub Bar
555 S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
Motel Murfreesboro
1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 70
View
Against the Grain Body Piercing
236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
Alpha & Omega Early Learning Center Child Care
805 N. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
Sub Station II
384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 99
View
Against The Grain Tattoo
236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
Golden Grill
2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 98
View
Smyrna Sports Pub
555 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
The Fish House
1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 94
View
St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1
325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 100
View
McAlister's Deli
2357 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 98
View
Blue Diamond Catering
414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 100
View
Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio
760 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 96
View
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 98
View
Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena Mobile
5428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 79
View
Be A Sport Child Care Food
4901 Cloverhill Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 100
View
Cook Out Smyrna
491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 88
View
Clouds of Joy Food Svc
561 Old Nashville Highway La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 100
View
WoodSprings Suites
157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 81
View
Curry House
669 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 80
View
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 93
View
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 95
View
Hardee's #1501840
508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 95
View
Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel
1954 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 96
View
Cajun Steamer Bar
2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
View
Blue Coast Burrito
635 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 98
View
Crispy Chicken Gyro Mobile
6858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
View
Taco Station
1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 80
View
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 99
View
Cajun Steamer
2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
View
Fu Sing Chinese Restaurant
2705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 98
View
Tots' Spot Academy Child Care
517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | Approval
View
Super 8 Motel Continental Breakfast
127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 99
View
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 98
View
Presley Tattoos
1848 Old Fort Pkwy Ste 103 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
View
LIttle Caesars
211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 96
View
Love4Boba Cafe
6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
View
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
View
Super 8 Motel
127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 98
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

