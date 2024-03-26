Freddy’s Launches New TWIX Salted Caramel Concrete for a limited time

March 19, 2024 – Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new TWIX® Salted Caramel Concrete. The limited-time offer is available to order now 6 through May 7 at all Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy’s TWIX® Salted Caramel Concrete is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with chopped TWIX® Cookie Bars, crushed pretzels, and caramel sauce. The concrete is topped with whipped cream and garnished with more crushed pretzels.

Source: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

