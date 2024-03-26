First Look: Middle Point Landfill’s $70M Renewable Natural Gas Site

Middle Point operators have broken ground on an approximately $70 million renewable natural gas (RNG) site on the west side of the landfill property, adjacent to the East Fork Stone River and Lebanon Pike. The RNG facility will capture landfill gases that are generated as waste naturally decomposes and repurpose them into pipeline-quality RNG. The site is anticipated to be in service by Q4 2024 and will provide energy to 80,000+ homes annually.

In a recent presentation before the Rutherford County Public Works and Planning Committee, Middle Point Landfill General Manager Mike Classen briefed local officials on several multi-million-dollar investments made at the landfill to streamline operations and have a positive impact in the community. Classen shared a drone image of the RNG site under construction at Middle Point (see image one) and a completed RNG facility of comparable design (see image two).

“The RNG facility at Middle Point is something we see as a promise kept to the members of this committee,” Classen said. “You asked for us to incorporate sustainability and green energy projects into our operations at Middle Point, and we have delivered.”

The RNG site is a joint venture with Archaea Energy, a BP company, which is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S. It will be connected to an Atmos Energy pipeline and constructed at zero cost to taxpayers.

Additional positive investments covered by Classen included more than $11 million in onsite gas collection and control; an odor-monitoring program; and dedicated cleanup of Jefferson Pike and adjacent side streets.

ONSITE GAS COLLECTION AND CONTROL

$11 million+ over the last three years in gas collection and control system

84 new gas wells and nearly 4,000 linear feet of horizontal collectors

71% increase in landfill gas collected

As a result, odor reports have decreased by 98%

ODOR MONITORING PROGRAM

Applies proven scientific process for tracking and mitigating odor

Includes 10 odor-monitoring points: seven on the property boundary and three on the active face of fill operations

Monitoring points incorporate hyper-local meteorological conditions, allowing operators to track and mitigate odor regardless of instability in the atmosphere

JEFFERSON PIKE CLEANUP

After hearing from the community, we developed a dedicated track-out cleanup team. This team: Covers 7.5 miles of road per day (six days/week) Power washes Lanny Lane overpass monthly Street sweeps Jefferson Pike and interior roads four times per day

Haulers continuously use upgraded wheel wash systems during precipitation events.