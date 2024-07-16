Wyatt Flores Announces Tour Stop at The Ryman

Donna Vissman
Wyatt Flores
photo by McKenzie Whitman

Rising country artist Wyatt Flores will embark on his “Welcome to the Plains Tour” this fall, including newly confirmed shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights) on December 13-14.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, July 16 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, July 19 at 10:00am local time.

Flores has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to the National FFA Foundation to support the state FFA associations to help them continue their work towards agriculture education and development in the United States. Full details can be found at www.wyattfloresmusic.com.

