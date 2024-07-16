OBITUARY: Cheryl Lynn Necessary

Mrs. Cheryl Lynn Necessary, age 66, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, July 12, 2024.

She was born in Ft. Thomas, KY to Millard and Helen Runion Hatfield.

Cheryl was a graduate of East Tennessee State University. She worked as a database administrator for Ingram–Barge. Cheryl enjoyed photography. She and her husband travelled to France and Prague where she was able to expand her hobby. She was a member of The River in Smyrna.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 44 years, Billy Necessary; mother, Helen Hatfield; children, Daniel Necessary and Jessica Necessary; brothers, Tod Hatfield and his wife Wanda, Kevin Hatfield and his wife Tywanna, and Keith Hatfield and his fiancée Jessica; and nieces and nephews, Geoff, Megan, Madison, Helena, Jacob, Delaney, Isaac, and Gunner.

She was preceded in death by her father, Millard Hatfield.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email