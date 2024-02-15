Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1MGL Valentine’s Bash
Saturday, February 17, 2:30pm – 4pm
MGL Library
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Still feeling the love? Join MGL Library for their Valentine’s Bash! There will be refreshments, crafts, and more.
Learn more here
2Brain Blast Trivia
Thursday, February 15, 7pm – 8pm
Middle Ground Brewing Company
2476 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Middle Ground Brewing Starting for some trivia fun! There will be one hour of table vs table trivia. It’s free to play! All ages welcome.
Learn more here
3Pick Your Own Project at Board & Brush
Saturday, February 17, 2pm – 5pm
Sunday, February 19, 2pm – 5pm
Board & Brush Murfreesboro
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Suite 1E, Murfreesboro, Tn
Looking for a fun way to connect with friends or family? Join this popular DIY workshop and create your own unique wood sign! Select a wood project and choose from a variety of paint and wood stain colors in the workshop to create a beautiful piece.
Learn more here
4Cupid’s Undie Run
Saturday, February 17, 1pm – 5pm
Kung Fu Saloon Nashville
1921 Division St, Nashville, TN
Want to do something silly for a crazy good cause? This “brief” fun run takes place in the middle of a BIG party to fundraise for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation!
Learn more here
5The Nashville Show- Antiques, Art & Vintage
Friday, February 16, 9pm – 5pm
Saturday, February 17, 10am-4pm
Check out over 150 outstanding dealers at this long running Nashville Show! America’s favorite dealers have saved their best merchandise to put on their best displays for customers from all parts of the country.
Learn more here