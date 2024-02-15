Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Pick Your Own Project at Board & Brush

Saturday, February 17, 2pm – 5pm

Sunday, February 19, 2pm – 5pm

Board & Brush Murfreesboro

1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Suite 1E, Murfreesboro, Tn

Looking for a fun way to connect with friends or family? Join this popular DIY workshop and create your own unique wood sign! Select a wood project and choose from a variety of paint and wood stain colors in the workshop to create a beautiful piece.

Learn more here