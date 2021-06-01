Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2021. Highlights this month include Fatherhood, Lupin: Part 2, Elite: Season 4, Sex/Life, and many more. READ MORE
June brings new Amazon Originals including specials from Sasha Baron Cohen as part of Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine; the premiere of Dom, season 2 of global espionage thriller series The Family Man, season 2 of Flack, and last but not least, the final season of Bosch, Amazon Studios’ longest-running series based on the bestselling novel by Michael Connelly and starring Titus Welliver as Hollywood homicide detective Harry Bosch. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021. READ MORE
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in June 2021. READ MORE
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2021. READ MORE
“In the Heights,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” And All Eight Harry Potter Films Arrive On HBO Max This June. Here what’s coming to HBO Max in June 2021. READ MORE