June brings new Amazon Originals including specials from Sasha Baron Cohen as part of Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine; the premiere of Dom, season 2 of global espionage thriller series The Family Man, season 2 of Flack, and last but not least, the final season of Bosch, Amazon Studios’ longest-running series based on the bestselling novel by Michael Connelly and starring Titus Welliver as Hollywood homicide detective Harry Bosch. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021. READ MORE