New Music this Week- July 14th, 2025

5 Priscilla Block

PLATINUM-selling artist Priscilla Block puts her trademark sass on a bold reimagination of Simon & Garfunkel’s timeless “Cecilia” with her new song “You’re Breaking My Heart (Cecilia).

“Some of my all-time favorite songs are modern takes on old classics, and when I heard this one, it just felt right,” says Block. “My mom grew up listening to ‘Cecilia,’ and to me, it has that same timeless pull — like a modern-day ‘Jolene.’ I hope y’all love it.”

Take a listen here.