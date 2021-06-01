By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

CJ Johnson has been named the 2021 recipient for the Mitchell Maxwell Scholarship.

The scholarship was created by School Board member Claire Maxwell and her family in memory of her late son, a graduate of Riverdale who passed away in 2013. Maxwell is a former special education teaching assistant at Riverdale and was elected to the school board in August.

The scholarship is open to graduating Riverdale seniors who plan to pursue athletics in college but have not received an athletic scholarship. This year’s scholarship is for $2,000 split across two semesters.

“CJ is truly a deserving individual,” Maxwell said.

Johnson plans to play football as a walk-on at Middle Tennessee State University, where he will study psychology and hopes to continue into the ministry.