Whataburger’s Caramel Latte Shake Now $1 For Limited Time

Cool off your summer for just $1 this July with Whataburger’s Caramel Latte Shake. From July 15 to July 30, fans can indulge in the cold, creamy creation for $1 with the purchase of any meal. Made with real espresso, silky smooth caramel and creamy vanilla, this shake will satisfy your sweet tooth and fuel your day.

Whataburger is known for its deliciously fun specialty shakes, with flavors like Dr Pepper and Banana Pudding winning fans around the country. The Caramel Latte Shake is the newest addition to the lineup and a delicious first for Whataburger, serving up the sweet treat to those looking to add a little boost to their day.

For a limited time, the Caramel Latte Shake will be available for $1 with the purchase of any meal in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com and on the popular Whataburger App for curbside pickup or delivery. Guests who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, all signature sauces are available for purchase at whatastore.com.

Source: Whataburger

