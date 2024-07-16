Lipscomb Women’s Soccer Adds Elisa Swanson as Assistant Coach

Elisa Swanson, a native of Ottawa, ON, joins the Lipscomb’s Women’s Soccer coaching staff in May of 2024.

Prior to her arrival in Nashville, Swanson spent one season as the assistant coach at St. Bonaventure University, after spending three seasons on staff at Messiah University. While on staff at Messiah, Swanson helped lead the program to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in 2021 and a Final Four bid in 2022.

Swanson played four years as a student-athlete at Liberty University, where she served as team captain her junior and senior seasons as starting defensive midfielder. During her time at Liberty, the Flames won a Big South conference championship in 2016, made a trip to the NCAA tournament, and appeared in two ASUN tournaments. She has also played in the WPSL for a season each with the Charlotte Eagles, and Hershey FC.

Source: Lipscomb

