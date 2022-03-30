Tennesseans are asked to batten down the hatches in advance of non-thunderstorm wind gusts of up to 50 mph on Wednesday and the chance of severe weather Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Loose lawn furniture and anything that might either blow away or topple over should be secured before heavy winds kick up early tomorrow morning.

Before we look in-depth at everyhting from the NWS, here are the highlights:

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. Winds of 20-25 mph can be expected tonight.

Severe weather is expected to be approaching our area around your afternoon drive home and for middle Tennessee into the early evening.

Besides the heavy winds and possible tornadoes, expect heavy rain to fall in a short period of time causing localized flooding and issues on our roads.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

From the NWS in Nashville:

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.