WEATHER: 7-23-24,2022: Roasting

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 155 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 TNZ005>010-023>033-056>065-075-077-078-093>095-232000- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0007.220723T1600Z-220724T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam- Overton-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Bedford-Coffee-Warren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 155 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 108 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee except the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 154 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-240700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 154 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Heat Advisory is in effect today for all of Middle Tennessee except the Cumberland Plateau. Afternoon heat index values will top out at 105 degrees or more at many locations. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. Heat Advisory will likely be needed on Sunday as the heat and humidity will once again combine for heat indices of 105 degrees or more in many areas. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 104. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 104. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.