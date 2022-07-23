Opry Announces New Partnership With Mid-South Ford Dealers

Opry Entertainment Group announced a multi-year partnership agreement with the Mid-South Ford Dealers, making Mid-South Ford Dealers the exclusive automotive partner of the Grand Ole Opry and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The partnership will add a new Ford Lounge experience at both the Grand Ole Opry House and the Ryman, which will provide more amenities and exclusive offerings for visitors to enjoy at each venue. At the Opry House, a brand-new outdoor lounge space will be constructed to give all Opry guests a new space to enjoy prior to live events, just steps away from the main entrance. More details on the Ford Lounge experience at the Ryman to be announced at a later date.

The sponsorship will also create the first-ever Opry Community Day, inspired by the annual Ryman Community Day, which will give Tennessee residents the opportunity to experience the Opry’s backstage tour free of charge in September. In addition to the creation of Opry Community Day, Mid-South Ford Dealers will also support the Opry’s current ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ campaign, Opry CMA Fest Plaza Party and Ryman Community Day.

“We know there is a large affinity for live music experiences, and especially country music, among Ford owners,” said Mark Fioravanti, President of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “This partnership is a natural fit that will continue elevating the guest experience at our iconic Nashville venues. We look forward to creating even more moments for fans to experience the Opry and the Ryman in different ways through this new partnership.”

“As an automaker focused on building legends, Ford is excited to partner with Opry Entertainment Group,” said Greg Houston, Regional Manager of the Memphis Region, Ford Motor Company. “We’re invested in Tennessee, which is why we feel a natural connection to the values and spirit of these two institutions of music. The Mid-South Ford Dealers are ready to show music fans what it means to be Built Ford Proud.”

Mid-South Ford Dealers Advertising Association is a cooperative of 141 Ford dealers in western Tennessee, southwest Kentucky, central and northern Mississippi, Arkansas, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.