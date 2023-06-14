WEATHER 6-14-15 2023 Scattered Storms

We are going to see this in the forecast for the foreseeable future, that chance of pop-up and scattered storms as the atmosphere heats up in the afternoons.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.