When Will In-N-Out Burger Open in Tennessee?

In January 2023, In-N-Out Burger announced its expansion into Tennessee, with plans to establish an Eastern Territory Office in Williamson County and plans to open future restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026.

During the Williamson County Commissioners meeting on June 12, CEO of Williamson Inc. Matt Largen shared a timeline of when In-N-Out Burger is expected to open in Williamson County.

In July 2023, In-N-Out Burger is expected to close on 28 acres in the Goose Creek Bypass area. Construction will begin on the office space in late 2024 with an onsite restaurant opening in 2025 ahead of the completion of the headquarters. The headquarters which will be approximately 100,000 square feet should be completed by 2026.

In talking about the headquarters, VP of Real Estate for In-N-Out Burger, Mike Abbate, mentioned there will be a restaurant nearby as employees receive free meals every day.
He added the company is excited about their future here and it is important to them to be located in Williamson County.

Also during the June 12 meeting, a resolution passed 17 to 6 for the In-N-Out headquarters to receive a tax abatement

In-N-Out Burger will celebrate 75 years of business in October.

 

