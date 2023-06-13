Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 13, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2023.

1Injured Missing Rutherford Co. Man Found off Crescent Road

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office
Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office

A missing man was located in a brushy area off Crescent Road after he went missing over the weekend. Read more.

2Three Wanted in Smyrna Target Theft 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three individuals. Read more.

3Due to Popular Demand, Comedian Matt Rife Adds Second Nashville Show to World Tour

photo from Live Nation

Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024. Read more.

4Woman Crashes Car Into Murfreesboro Store

A Murfreesboro storefront was damaged after a sedan crashed into it on June 13, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

5Murfreesboro Man Sentenced on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Breach of the Capitol

 

A Murfreesboro man was sentenced today on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Read more.

