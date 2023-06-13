Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2023.
Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office
A missing man was located in a brushy area off Crescent Road after he went missing over the weekend. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three individuals. Read more.
photo from Live Nation
Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024. Read more.
A Murfreesboro storefront was damaged after a sedan crashed into it on June 13, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
5Murfreesboro Man Sentenced on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Breach of the Capitol
A Murfreesboro man was sentenced today on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Read more.