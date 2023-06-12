Three Wanted in Target Theft in Smyrna

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three individuals.

During the late evening hours of 5/28/2023, the subjects attempted to exit Target in Smyrna, TN, without paying for multiple items.

The male, pictured in the black T-shirt and white ball cap, and the female, pictured with possibly blue hair and wearing a white hoodie, were in the store gathering the items. The subject pictured in a dark ball cap and light-colored T-shirt was outside driving a silver SUV.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying any or all of these subjects is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or at steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.

