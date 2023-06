A Murfreesboro storefront was damaged after a sedan crashed into it on June 13, 2023, according to WKRN.

Authorities responded to the crash on Tuesday morning around 10:20 a.m.

According to Murfreesboro Police, a woman drove a red Nissan Altima into the store located in the 2400 block of Old Fort Parkway. Police say she attempted to press her brakes but the car failed to stop.

No injuries were reported.

There were no severe structural damage but front glass was destroyed.