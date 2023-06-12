Injured Missing Rutherford Co. Man Found off Crescent Road

A missing man was located in a brushy area off Crescent Road after he went missing over the weekend.

Jonathan Rucker, 49, was reported missing on the afternoon of Saturday, June 10, 2023 by his family after his truck was abandoned Friday night at the 661-block of Crescent Road.

“The last known contact was with his girlfriend about 11:30 p.m. Friday by phone,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Quintal. “He said he was injured at an unknown location in a field.”

A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter pilot searched from the air for several hours Saturday evening. Sheriff’s deputies, K9s from Murfreesboro Police and the sheriff’s office and drones searched the area all afternoon until after dark.

Rucker was located after the searched resumed Sunday. Deputies saw a shoe and found Rucker lying on the ground in the dense bushes next to the fence line.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue firefighters helped deputies move Rucker.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.