WEATHER 4-6-2023 Flood Watch, Advisories, Cooler Temps

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
1

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
152 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...Heavy rainfall and flooding possible this morning...

TNZ007>010-024>031-056>062-075-093>095-061800-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-230406T1800Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-
Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville,
Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg,
Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
152 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas,
  Bedford, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury,
  Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne,
  Williamson, and Wilson.

* Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon

* WHEN...From 11 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
  locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Nashville TN
545 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

TNC021-037-043-081-119-187-061645-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FA.Y.0025.230406T1045Z-230406T1645Z/
/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Cheatham TN-Davidson TN-Dickson TN-Hickman TN-Maury TN-Williamson TN-
545 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Maury and
  Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 1145 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 543 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
    shortly in the advisory area.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Franklin, Dickson, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Thompson`s
    Station, Pegram, Fairview, Leipers Fork, Natchez Trace At
    Highway 96, Big Turnbull Creek including areas near Liberty
    Hill, Brush Creek, and Beaverdam Creek including Burns.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Today
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here