Rutherford County Adult Detention Center Inmate Jumps From Second Story Tier

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Detention deputies responded and nurses treated an inmate who jumped from the second-story tier Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics took over treatment and transported the 25-year-old inmate to the hospital.

The inmate was in jail charged with a crime in Rutherford County. He is from East Tennessee.

A routine investigation is underway. This was believed to be a suicide attempt.