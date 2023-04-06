Predators Reassign John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 5, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL).

Leonard, 24 (8/7/98), has skated in six contests for the Predators this season, scoring the game-winning goal in his Nashville debut on March 2 at Florida. At the AHL level, he moved into a tie for third on the Admirals in points with 38 (14g-24a) after notching a power-play goal on Friday at Grand Rapids, his 61st game of the season. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward also leads Milwaukee in shots (162) and is third in goals (14).

