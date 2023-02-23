WEATHER 2-23-24,2023 Winds Remain, Temps Drop

Enjoy today! It’s not completely going away temperature-wise, but, you won’t see 80s again in the near future. Little taste of early Spring, followed by increasing temps, and by Monday night any chance of rain should move out for a bit.

We will post your weekend forecast tomorrow morning, and while it doesn’t look like a total washout, it will be wet.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.