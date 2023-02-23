Tim McGraw to Perform in Franklin, TN This Spring

The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) will host its first-ever singer-songwriter night on April 10 at The Franklin Theatre. The intimate musical experience showcases the talents of Williamson County’s very own Tim McGraw. The superstar entertainer, author, and actor will perform some of his greatest hits in a songwriter in the round style event alongside Tom Douglas and The Warren Brothers.

The Stories Behind the Songs with Tim McGraw, Tom Douglas, and The Warren Brothers will be held Monday, April 10, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Franklin Theatre. Tickets are available at franklintheatre.com.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Recovery Court to support its 20-year mission to end the cycle of addiction and crime in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system. “Both Brad and I have a passion to help those who are suffering from alcohol and substance abuse,” said Brett Warren, who also serves on Recovery Court’s board of directors. “This event is one of the ways we are supporting the addiction and recovery community and we look forward to joining Tim and Tom as we share the inspiration behind some of our songs.”

Douglas is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member who has written several McGraw hits, including “Southern Voice”, “Grown Men Don’t Cry”, “Let It Go”, “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s”, and “My Little Girl.” McGraw has recorded more than 30 of The Warren Brothers’ songs including “If You’re Reading This”, “Felt Good on My Lips”, “Highway Don’t Care”, and “Thought About You”.

Presenting sponsors are H.G. Hill Realty Company and Let it Shine Gymnastics. Additional sponsors include Buerger, Moseley and Carson, Gray Public Relations, Lacie and Kyle Simonton, Judge Deanna Johnson, Brett Warren, and David Dingler. The event is in collaboration with Songwriter City.

The inaugural singer-songwriter event adds to Recovery Court’s 2023 fundraisers. The annual Eat the Street Food Truck Festival will be held on Friday, June 2, and the annual Community Luncheon, which is rebranding from its breakfast format to accommodate growth, will be held on Monday, Oct. 30.

Recovery Court is funded primarily through grants and private donations, and receives no taxpayer funding. “Our program is not an easy way out,” said Program Director Connie Martin. “The court only considers applicants demonstrating a genuine desire to confront their addictions. Those that are accepted undergo rigorous treatment and intensive monitoring as they learn life skills and new habits for successful living. Our model is unique in that it uses a non-adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction.”

According to local law enforcement professionals, most crimes committed in our community are drug or alcohol related. Recovery Court has proven effective in reducing the revolving door of drug and alcohol related crime as well as reducing the cost to taxpayers. The program spends approximately $14,500 per participant annually compared to an estimated $35,000 to incarcerate each offender for a year.

Those who would like to support Recovery Court but cannot attend the event may make an online donation at 21stdc.org.