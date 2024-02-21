Weather 2-21-22-2024 Winds and Rain Return

So it will definitely feel like Spring today! And then, not so much. Rain and a possible strong storm or two tomorrow will give way to some cooler temps before warming back up on Sunday. A look ahead sees a rainy, stormy pattern to end the month, but, Spring-like temps will be the norm.

Today Cloudy, then clearing late, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 45. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.