Sign Up to Receive Solid Waste Text Notifications on Garbage Collection Schedule Changes

City residents can receive text notifications letting them know about changes in Solid Waste garbage collection in their neighborhood. Sign up for Garbage Collection text notifications by simply texting BoroGarbage to 38276.

If residents prefer to receive an email notification instead of text messages, visit Alerts and Notifications on the City’s website at https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2176/Alerts-Notifications to receive details on how to sign up.

Residents should place garbage carts on the street before 6 a.m. on the day of the normally scheduled collection. Trash should be placed in garbage bags before being placed in the cart.

For the 2024 Holiday Garbage Collection schedule, visit https://murfreesborotn.gov/1548/Holiday-Garbage-Collection.

Garbage Collection Procedures are available on the Solid Waste webpage. For more information on City of Murfreesboro Solid Waste, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/solidwaste.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.