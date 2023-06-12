Wayne Newton to Perform in Nashville

Wayne Newton, often referred to as Mr. Las Vegas, is going on tour with a stop in Nashville.

On Wednesday, September 13, Newton will perform at The Ryman with showtime beginning at 7:30 pm.

Newton has been mentored by such talents as Jackie Gleason, Lucille Ball, Bobby Darin, Jack Benny and Frank Sinatra, which has inspired him to great success in motion pictures, television and recordings. As Chairman of the USO Celebrity Circle, Newton recently said, “I want to use my head for myself and my heart for mankind.” Wayne has recorded and released 165 albums to date. There is a Wayne Newton star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he was bestowed the first star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16th at 10 am. Find tickets here.