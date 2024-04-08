Vols Volleyball Announces the Addition of Freshman Duo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – April 4, 2024 – Tennessee volleyball head coach Eve Rackham Watt announced Tuesday the addition of Orian Drore and Julianna Santiago to the 2024 freshman class.

Both Drore and Santiago are libero/defensive specialists and bring great experience to the program. Drore hails from Weston, Florida, where she attended Mater Academy and competed for the Tribe Volleyball Club. Santiago was a two-time Tennessee state champion at Battleground Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are delighted to finally announce Orian Drore will be joining our Lady Vol Volleyball program,” Rackham Watt said. “Orian is a player who will compete from day one as a libero and help solidify our back row play. She has an excellent platform and good range on defense but what really separates her is the ability to out of system set and communicate at a high level. She will join us this May, as we train for our foreign tour, and our staff is looking forward to watching her develop.

“Juliana is a player who we have watched play for a couple of years now. She has gotten better every season, and we always believe in looking for local talent first. We are excited to add one of the best in-state players to our roster, while continuing to bolster our defensive specialist unit. What I love most about ‘Santi’ is how hard she plays, her competitiveness and how vocal she is with her teammates. I know she will be a great addition to our program, and she too will join us in May as we start training for our international trip.”

In addition to Drore and Santiago, Tennessee’s freshman class also includes a trio of early enrollees. Paityn Chapman is an outside hitter from Castle Rock, Colorado, and ranked 134th-ranked player in the class by PrepVolleyball.com. Setter Camdyn Stucky arrived on Rocky Top from Wichita, Kansas, while middle blocker Chelsea Sutton is from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Source: UT Sports

