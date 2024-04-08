Arrington Vineyards is Hiring

Arrington Vineyards is now hiring for several positions if you have ever wanted a job at a vineyard.

There are three positions—retail staff, landscape crew member, and tasting room bartender—that are currently being filled. Apply for jobs here.

Requirements:

Must be 21 years or older to work at the winery

Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays – two weekend days are required

Must live locally before setting up an interview



Employee Benefits:

Competitive wage + tips

Opportunity for growth

Continued wine education

401k for full-time employees

Discounts on wine and merchandise