Arrington Vineyards is Hiring

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards is now hiring for several positions if you have ever wanted a job at a vineyard.

There are three positions—retail staff, landscape crew member, and tasting room bartender—that are currently being filled. Apply for jobs here. 

Requirements:

  • Must be 21 years or older to work at the winery
  • Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays – two weekend days are required
  • Must live locally before setting up an interview


Employee Benefits:

  • Competitive wage + tips
  • Opportunity for growth
  • Continued wine education
  • 401k for full-time employees
  • Discounts on wine and merchandise

