Arrington Vineyards is Hiring

Arrington Vineyards is now hiring for several positions if you have ever wanted a job at a vineyard.
There are three positions—retail staff, landscape crew member, and tasting room bartender—that are currently being filled. Apply for jobs here.
Requirements:
- Must be 21 years or older to work at the winery
- Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays – two weekend days are required
- Must live locally before setting up an interview
Employee Benefits:
- Competitive wage + tips
- Opportunity for growth
- Continued wine education
- 401k for full-time employees
- Discounts on wine and merchandise