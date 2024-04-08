OBITUARY: Carol Ann Baker Justice

Carol Ann Baker Justice, age 86, passed away on April 4, 2024 at Adams Place in Murfreesboro, TN surrounded by family.

She was born in Youngstown, OH and a resident of Rutherford County.

Carol retired as a teller trainer after 35 years from First Horizon.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, James Lawrence Baker and Margaret Hazelden Baker; husband, John R. Justice; and paternal grandparents, Harry Patterson and Minerva Given Baker.

She is survived by daughter, Leslie (Scott) Poland; brother, James Lawrence (Margie) Baker of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Mathis and Matthew Poland; and great-grandchildren, Jake and Mackenzie Mathis.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

