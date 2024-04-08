OBITUARY: Tommy Vann Winkles

Tommy Vann Winkles, age 66 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Monday, April 1, 2024, after a difficult and courageous battle against MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome).

A native of Albertville, AL, he was the son of the late Hassell Vernon and Lela Jean Ball Winkles.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Ann Stewart Winkles; daughters Emily Nelson and her husband Tarjdre Nelson of Nashville, TN and Abby Winkles of Chattanooga, TN; grandson Kolby Nelson of Nashville, TN; brother, Randy Winkles of Albertville, AL; sister Kathy Wynne and her husband Brian of Baton Rouge, LA.; dogs Ollie and Finn; and grand dogs Odin, Thor, and Nala.

Tommy started working at Bridgestone in McMinnville, TN in 1990 and retired in 2022. Tommy was actively involved in the United Steel Workers, Local 1155L and took part in negotiating contracts aimed to provide a safe and healthy workplace and to establish an environment in which all employees had the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

Tommy was a die-hard Auburn fan and loved afternoons spent watching Auburn football.

Tommy’s happy place was his backyard, including all the upkeep. He enjoyed spending time there with his girls, listening to music and cooking on the grill. When Tommy wasn’t in his backyard, he could be found riding his electric bike all over Middle Tennessee or on a golf course.

Tommy was a fierce and loyal friend, brother-in-law, son, son-in-law, uncle, and father figure to many. He was wise, supportive, non-judgmental, understanding and led his life with love every single day. Tommy was always the life of the party.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM following the visitation with Joe Kincaid officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to USW Local 1155L (Mailing address- ATTN: Tommy Winkles Memorial 180 Arch Cope Rd., Morrison, TN, 37357. Note on the Check “In Memory of Tommy” 😉 or to the National Marrow Donor Program at www. give.nmdp.org

An online guestbook for the Winkles family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/