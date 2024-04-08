OBITUARY: Linda May Porter

Linda May Porter, 80, passed away on April 5, 2024 at the Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living facility in Murfreesboro, TN after a long, brave battle with Alzheimer’s.

Linda was born Linda May Hamilton on May 30th, 1943, in Hampton, IA. She was raised as the second youngest of six children by her parents, Ruby and Charles Hamilton.

She lived in Hampton until approximately 8 years old when the family moved and founded the Hamilton Nursing Home on the East Side of Des Moines. Growing up Linda attended Wallace Elementary School, Amos Hiatt Jr. High School and graduated from East High School in 1961. Everyone that knew Linda loved Linda!

Linda married her High School sweetheart Michael Dean Porter, whom she adored, on February 11, 1962, and became a Military Spouse moving with him to several states during the course of his Military career. Also during that time, she was proud to be a housewife (with some part time jobs that she enjoyed, including Lockheed Vandenburg AF base, alongside her daughter in California) and Mom to 2 children, Lynette Michelle and David Michael. Tragically David was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1984 which took a deep toll on them all.

After retiring from the Air Force, Linda and Mike decided to travel and lived in an American Eagle motorhome for a time enjoying time together. They settled in and built a beautiful home and life atop a hill in Payson, AZ to be close to their daughter, her son and Mike’s family.

Linda was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s when she was 62 and started to decline. She was a part of an important Alzheimer’s research study at Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix, AZ but nothing helped. Mike cared for her and in 2012 bought a van type motorhome for one last trip in 2014 across country to visit friends/family over several states and Linda’s family in Iowa and Tennessee.

In 2015 when Mike could sadly no longer take care of and keep her safe, Linda became a resident of Payson Care Center until 2017 when Mike made the decision to move with Linda to be close to her sister (and best friend) in Tennessee to live out her days. She fought hard against that awful disease but finally after 18 years Alzheimer’s won.

Linda was placed on Hospice for several years and we cannot thank them enough. The Hospice nurses and the Creekside caregivers loved Linda and we knew she was well cared for. Those folks are Angels on Earth!

Linda is survived by her husband of 62 years, Michael Porter; daughter Lynette Muller (Matt); grandson Joshua Porter; sister-in-law in AZ, Jean Porter; brothers Richard Hamilton (Sue) of Churubusco, IN, Donald Hamilton (Mary Kay) of Panora, IA and sister, Barbara Nobbman of Murfreesboro, TN and so many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Linda is preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Bolton and Crystal Hamilton; parents; grandparents and son, David. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/