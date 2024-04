OBITUARY: Billie David Davenport

Billie David Davenport, age 81 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

He was a native of Monroe, MI and was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Davenport Witt, parents, Lawrence Davenport, Verna Watson, Davenport; brothers, Kenneth Davenport, Ray Davenport, Thomas Davenport; sister, Mary Holden.

Mr. Davenport was a member of Lascassas Church of Christ and was owner of Davenport Auto Sales in Lascassas.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Betty Davenport; daughter Peggy Davenport Johnson; grandchildren, Anthony Hines, Meagan Rogers, Meranda Johnson, Halle West; great-grandchildren, Weston Williams, Avery Riley, Ayden Sissom, Easton Riley; sister, Betty Whitehead.

Visitation was Sunday, April 7th 12 noon until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service was at 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. David West and Chuck Mullins will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/