Music on the Farm to Feature Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Land Trust of Tennessee announces Music on the Farm, a fundraising event on Wednesday, April 17th, at the Glen Leven Farm, 4000 Franklin Pike, Nashville, beginning at 6.

Molly Tuttle and the Golden Highway will be the featured performers for the event starting at 7:30 p.m. This event will not only give voice to the sounds of Tennessee but also raise critical funds to conserve places that matter—open spaces that shape our sense of place and influence art, culture, and community. Guests will enjoy dinner and drinks on the grounds before the show.

There are four levels of tickets available to purchase. Find tickets here.