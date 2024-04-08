New Music this Week- April 8, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Ruston Kelly
Ruston Kelly releases Weakness, Etc, a collection of seven songs recorded in tandem with Kelly’s critically lauded third studio album, 2023’s The Weakness. The collection includes three previously unreleased tracks, including new single “The Watcher.” See Kelly at The Ryman on May 2.
Take a listen here.
2Dolly Parton’s Version of Tom Petty’s Southern Accent
Dolly Parton’s reimagined version of her friend and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Tom Petty’s “Southern Accents,” from the forthcoming Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, is out today alongside a premiere of the music video on CBS Mornings as part of the show’s “What to Watch” segment. “I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years,” reflects Parton. “He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs, ‘Southern Accents’.”
Take a listen here.
3Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan is releasing a new song today across all digital platforms,“Love You, Miss You, Mean It.” He first showcased the song in late February performing it during Country Radio Seminar in Nashville at Universal Music Group Nashville’s annual luncheon and then shared the performance with his fans on social media. “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” written by Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jordan Minton and Jacob Rice.
“This song was special from the first time I heard it,” said Luke. “I knew it would resonate. It’s about young love and that whole process of trying to make relationships work through the on again and off again cycles. My wife and I went through that journey during college and I know a lot of people out there have too.”
Take a listen here.
4Laci Kaye Booth
5Sam Hunt
6Bryce Leatherwood
Bryce Leatherwood just released “The One My Daddy Found.” Written by Leatherwood alongside Lynn Hutton and Chris Dubois, “The One My Daddy Found” finds Leatherwood reflecting on his parents’ 25-year love story, noting all of the qualities from their relationship he aspires to in his own life.
“My parents’ relationship is one I’ve always admired and has served as the basis of what I hope my future resembles,” Leatherwood shares of the song’s inspiration. “I wouldn’t be where I am without my parents supporting my music career and to thank them, I wanted to give them a song that captures how important they are to me.”
Take a listen here.
7Mac McAnally
electrifying artist Mac McAnally released his highly anticipated new songs “Oysters and Pearls” and “All The Way Around.”
“Oysters and Pearls” is a breathtakingly beautiful tune co-written by McAnally and Jimmy Buffett. Buffet previously released the song and McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.
Take a listen here.