New Music this Week- April 8, 2024

Luke Bryan is releasing a new song today across all digital platforms,“Love You, Miss You, Mean It.” He first showcased the song in late February performing it during Country Radio Seminar in Nashville at Universal Music Group Nashville’s annual luncheon and then shared the performance with his fans on social media. “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” written by Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jordan Minton and Jacob Rice.

“This song was special from the first time I heard it,” said Luke. “I knew it would resonate. It’s about young love and that whole process of trying to make relationships work through the on again and off again cycles. My wife and I went through that journey during college and I know a lot of people out there have too.”

