2024 Eclipse Forecast 4-8-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
2

In short, the chance of seeing the eclipse is not impossible, but it’s not good.

Click here for eclipse timing 

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here