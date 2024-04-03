Vols Secondary Gets a Makeover! Newcomers Lead the Charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee football is replacing three primary starters in its secondary this spring, but there is no shortage of talented playmakers seeking to fill the void led by a trio of transfers and two returning juniors at safety.

Secondary coach Willie Martinez spoke to reporters following the Volunteers’ seventh practice, a 24-period full-padded workout on Monday, to kick off the third week of the spring.

Turrentine, an Ohio State transfer, returns at safety and stepped up big in the Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa. He thwarted a first-quarter Hawkeye drive with his first career interception, making a diving grab in the end zone.

Rickey Gibson III made his first career start in the Iowa contest as a true freshman and leads a talented cornerback group that must replace the departure of Kamal Hadden to the professional ranks.

Tennessee brought in three significant transfers, including Jermod McCoy (Oregon State) and Jalen McMurray (Temple) at cornerback and Jakobe Thomas (Middle Tennessee) at safety. Martinez said that college experience has been beneficial to them immediately learning the system and being thrust into action.

The Vols will practice in shoulder pads on Wednesday before going under the lights for a closed scrimmage in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night.

Source: UT Sports

