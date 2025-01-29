Victims Identified in Deadly Murfreesboro House Fire

The victims of the Jan. 9th fire in Murfreesboro have been identified as Christopher (63) and Laura (61) Lambert of Murfreesboro.

On Thursday, January 9, 2025 just before 3:00 a.m. crews from Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County Emergency Service, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Almaville Volunteer Fire Rescue were dispatched to 6529 Kari Dr., Murfreesboro, TN, for a residential structure fire.

Units from RCFR arrived to find a single-story residential structure with heavy fire throughout. Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control and the RCFMO was requested to respond to the scene. Rutherford County Highway Department responded due to water icing up the roadway.

Through the course of preliminary investigation, it was determined that two individuals did not escape the fire and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office has closed the investigation, and the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email