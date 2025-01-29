Nashville SC to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 28, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that, in accordance with Major League Soccer’s new qualification criteria for North American cup competitions (see here), the club will participate in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the historic 110-year old tournament featuring a single-game, knockout format open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

As part of their 2025 benefits, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will now receive access to all Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches played at GEODIS Park through the Quarterfinals (Round of 32, Round of 16, and Quarterfinals). For more information regarding 2025 season ticket benefits or to become a member, fans can visit NashvilleSC.com.

For the 2025 and 2026 seasons, MLS teams not competing in either the Concacaf Champions Cup or Leagues Cup, which features the top nine teams from the prior season’s Eastern and Western Conference standings, automatically qualify for the U.S. Open Cup alongside 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams.

The upcoming U.S. Open Cup editions will feature double the number of MLS clubs than in 2024, going from eight to 16. All participating MLS teams will enter the Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches. The 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will begin play in the First Round.

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup will mark Nashville SC’s third participation in the tournament since joining MLS in 2020. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nashville SC first entered the USOC in 2022 when it reached the Quarterfinals before advancing to the Round of 16 in 2023. Nashville SC did not compete in the 2024 edition as a result of its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

For more information regarding the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. and the world’s third-longest continuously run national cup tournament, please visit USSoccer.com/us-open-cup.

Source: Nashville SC

