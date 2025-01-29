10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Max This February 2025

Top 10 Must-Watch Shows and Movies on Max This February 2025

Max is bringing an exciting lineup of new content this February, from highly anticipated series returns to compelling documentaries and romantic films perfect for Valentine’s Day. Here’s our curated list of the top 10 titles you won’t want to miss. Full Max February Releases!

1. “The White Lotus” Season 3 (February 16)

Genre: Drama Series Why Watch: The Emmy-winning social satire returns with a new setting at an exclusive Thai resort and an impressive ensemble cast including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

2. “We Live in Time” (February 7)

Genre: Romance Drama Why Watch: This A24 film pairs Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in a decade-spanning love story that promises to be both moving and profound.

3. “Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest” (February 25)

Genre: Documentary Series Why Watch: A vital continuation of the landmark civil rights documentary series, examining contemporary struggles for racial justice and equity.

4. “Waitress: The Musical” (February 14)

Genre: Musical Why Watch: Sara Bareilles stars in this filmed version of the beloved Broadway musical, arriving perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day.

5. “We Beat The Dream Team” (February 18)

Genre: Sports Documentary Why Watch: Discover the untold story of college basketball players who achieved the impossible by defeating the legendary 1992 Olympic Dream Team in a practice game.

6. “The Takedown: American Aryans” (February 6)

Genre: True Crime Documentary Series Why Watch: This four-part series offers an in-depth look at the investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, led by federal agent Richard Boehning.

7. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” Season 12 (February 16)

Genre: News Satire Why Watch: The Emmy-winning series returns with John Oliver’s signature blend of in-depth reporting and sharp political commentary.

8. “Elevation” (February 21)

Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller Why Watch: Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin star in this high-concept thriller about a world where humanity can only survive above 8,000 feet.

9. “Puppy Bowl XXI” (February 9)

Genre: Special Event Why Watch: The beloved annual tradition returns with 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters competing in the cutest sporting event of the year.

10. “Malcolm X” (February 1)

Genre: Biographical Drama Why Watch: Spike Lee’s masterpiece starring Denzel Washington arrives on Max, offering a powerful portrayal of one of history’s most influential civil rights leaders.

