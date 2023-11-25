Vattiato named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore quarterback Nick Vattiato led the Blue Raiders to a 34-30 win against UTEP over the weekend and his numbers earned him this week’s Tennessee Sports Writers Association Football Offensive Player of the Week honor.

The Plantation, Fla., native led Middle Tennessee to its second straight win, completing 18 passes for 242 yards with three touchdown passes. He also rushed for 92 yards on 15 carries. It was the ninth 200-plus-yard game for the quarterback this season.

Vattiato currently ranks first in CUSA in total offense, second in passing yards, second in completions, third in touchdown passes and 10th in rushing.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News