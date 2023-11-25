Vols Host In-State Rival Vanderbilt for Senior Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 21 Tennessee will look to finish the regular season on a winning note as it hosts in-state and SEC rival Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Following a tough loss to top-ranked Georgia last week, the Vols are coming off back-to-back losses for just the second time under head coach Josh Heupel . UT has never lost three consecutive games under Heupel and will be aiming to extend its winning streak over the Commodores to five games.

BROADCAST INFO

Saturday’s contest will be televised on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Derek Mason (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) on the call. Kickoff is slated for 3:35 p.m. ET.

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 119 or 192) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 962), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​ and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Bob Kesling (PxP), VFL Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with VFL Jayson Swain handling sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

Source: UT Sports

