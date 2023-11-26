Three People Wanted for Questioning in Murfreesboro Stabbing Incident

November 25, 2023 – Murfreesboro Police have released photos of three persons of interest wanted for questioning in the assault and stabbing of a man in the parking lot of Kelton Hardware Friday afternoon. The male victim was beaten and then stabbed multiple times by three individuals. He was able to crawl to the door of the business and employees called 911. The victim is listed in critical condition. If anyone recognizes the two males and female, please contact Detective Drew Stalnaker at 629-201-5615.

One of the attackers was wearing all black clothing, another a white hoodie and black pants, and the third a black sports jacket with white sleeves. They were seen running toward the Mapco on Old Fort after the incident. If you have any information that could be helpful to police call CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or send tips via the P3 Global Intel Mobile App. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

MORE CRIME NEWS